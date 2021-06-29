French Health Minister: COVID-19 Delta variant represents 20% of COVID cases in France
The Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus first found in India now represents some 20% of COVID cases in France, French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Info radio, up from a previous estimate of it representing 9-10% of cases.
