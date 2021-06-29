China administers total 1.21 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of June 28
China administered about 20.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on June 28, bringing the total number administered to 1.207 billion, according to data released by the National Health Commission on Tuesday.
