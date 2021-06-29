Left Menu

K'taka: 13-year-old boy diagnosed with rare post-COVID complication

A 13-year-old boy in Karnataka's Davangere district has been diagnosed with a rare post-COVID complication-- Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC)-- which affects the brain.

Dr Kalappanavar, Medical Director, Shamanur Shivshankar Appa Institute of Medical Sciences (SSIMS), Davanagere (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
"13-year-old boy in Davangere district of Karnataka has been diagnosed with a rare post-COVID complication that affects the brain. The patient has Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy of Childhood (ANEC) and has been in hospital for the past one week and now he is showing some improvements," Dr Kalappanavar, Medical Director, Shamanur Shivshankar Appa Institute of Medical Sciences (SSIMS), Davanagere, said. He also said that the child came with a history of high-grade fever, headache, fever, vomiting, and developed respiratory failure the same day.

According to him, this might be the first case of the post-COVID ANEC. An early diagnosis and treatment of the disease are vital in order to decrease the chances of fatality. (ANI)

