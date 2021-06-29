Fearing COVID, struggling Malawian women forgo prenatal care

Prenatal services at the clinic were free, but the motorcycle taxi fare cost more than Monica Maxwell could afford. Just four weeks before delivering her baby, she cobbled together 1,400 kwacha (USD 1.75) for the 50-kilometer (31-mile) round trip. It was only her third visit -- fewer than her first two pregnancies. The money she made selling tomatoes dried up amid the pandemic. Her husband's income selling meat also dwindled.

"It was the most difficult period of our lives. We had no money for our daily survival," Maxwell, 31, said. "Mostly we stayed home." In a country where hospitals are so bare that women are expected to bring their own razor blades for cutting umbilical cords, the deepening poverty sparked by COVID-19 is further imperiling women's lives. Officials say far fewer pregnant women in Malawi are getting the health care they need amid the pandemic, with many forgoing medical visits and relying solely on traditional birth attendants, who provide emotional support and administer herbal treatments but are banned by the government from delivering babies because they lack formal training. Many families can't afford clinic visits, or the needed transportation; they also fear they'll catch coronavirus in hospitals. At risk are the gains that Malawi — a largely rural sliver of a country, with 18 million people — has made over the past decade to combat its poor record of maternal deaths. Malawian women face a 1-in-29 lifetime risk of death related to a pregnancy or birth, according to the United Nations Population Fund. The country has 439 such deaths per 100,000 live births — a figure it worked to reduce from 984 per 100,000 in 2004. Still, Malawi's rate is southern Africa's third-highest.

