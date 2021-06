BRIEF-Sputnik V Demonstrated 97.8% Efficacy Against COVID Cases,100% Efficacy Against Severe Cases In UAE

RUSSIAN DIRECT INVESTMENT FUND:

* HAS DEMONSTRATED 97.8% EFFICACY AGAINST COVID CASES AND 100% EFFICACY AGAINST SEVERE CASES OF COVID IN UAE

* 97.8% EFFICACY AMONG OVER 81,000 SUBJECTS WHO GOT BOTH COMPONENTS OF SPUTNIK V; ANALYSIS ON DATA COLLECTED BY JUNE 8

