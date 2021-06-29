Left Menu

Russia records 20,616 new coronavirus cases, 652 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:50 IST
Representative Image
Russia reported 20,616 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,493,557.

The government coronavirus task force said 652 people had died in the past 24 hours, a record daily high, pushing the national death toll to 134,545.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

