Russia records 20,616 new coronavirus cases, 652 deaths

Russia reported 20,616 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,493,557.

The government coronavirus task force said 652 people had died in the past 24 hours, a record daily high, pushing the national death toll to 134,545.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

