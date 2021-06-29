Left Menu

Poland considers obligatory COVID-19 jabs for health workers

"We are talking about such scenarios as making vaccination obligatory for those most exposed to the serious consequence of COVID - we are talking here about senior citizens, but first of all doctors," he said. Niedzielski also said there was a possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the second half of August, mirroring the increase in daily cases that has been seen in Britain.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:52 IST
Poland considers obligatory COVID-19 jabs for health workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland is considering making vaccination obligatory for those most at risk from COVID-19, such as health service workers, the health minister said on Tuesday, as the country seeks to counter resistance among those not yet inoculated. The country of around 38 million people has fully vaccinated 12.7 million people, but authorities have warned of problems with convincing those not yet vaccinated to get a jab.

"Unfortunately we have the impression that we have reached a certain ceiling - it is hard to convince those who are unconvinced because all the arguments and other types of actions have already been taken," Adam Niedzielski told Catholic radio station Radio Plus. "We are talking about such scenarios as making vaccination obligatory for those most exposed to the serious consequence of COVID - we are talking here about senior citizens, but first of all doctors," he said.

Niedzielski also said there was a possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic in the second half of August, mirroring the increase in daily cases that has been seen in Britain. "We have such a sequence in Europe which means that what happens in Britain happens here about two months later... in our case, there is a possibility of a fourth wave appearing in the second half of August," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021