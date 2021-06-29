Left Menu

Japan's ruling party to propose that corporate vaccinations use AstraZeneca -Jiji

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:56 IST
  • Japan

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is set to propose to the government that it allow AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines to be used in corporate inoculation programmes, news agency Jiji reported on Monday.

Japan has approved the use of AstraZeneca vaccines, but has avoided using them in its mass inoculation drive amid lingering concern over reports of rare blood clots.

