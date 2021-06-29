Left Menu

Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses for Chhattisgarh in July

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 13:58 IST
Baghel writes to PM Modi, seeks 1 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses for Chhattisgarh in July
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide at least one crore doses of vaccines against COVID-19 to the state next month, an official said here on Tuesday.

In a letter to the PM, Baghel informed him that 9,98,810 vaccine doses were left in the state, which will be sufficient only for three days, the official from the public relations department said.

''Despite repeated demand, sufficient stock of vaccines is not being provided to the state,'' the chief minister said in the letter.

Baghel said Chhattisgarh has set a target of administering the first dose of the vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in a month and requested the prime minister to immediately direct the Union Health Ministry to provide one crore doses to the state in July, the official said.

The chief minister further said the inoculation drive is being carried out at a fast pace in the state where over three lakh people are currently being vaccinated every day.

So far, 71 percent of frontline personnel and 70 percent of health workers have received both doses of the vaccine, while 100 percent of the frontline staff and 91 percent of health workers have received the first dose, he said.

Besides, nearly 80 percent of the citizens aged 45 and above have been given the first dose, while 16 percent of beneficiaries in the 18-44 age category have received the first dose since the vaccination drive commenced for them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021