Over 2 cr people vaccinated against COVID-19 in MP so far: Govt

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Over two crore people have so far received vaccine against COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, an official release quoting the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday.

The target to vaccinate 50 lakh people in the state till June 30 has already been achieved, it said.

According to the state vaccination bulletin, 10,24,423 health care and field level workers have so far received first dose of the vaccine and 6,75,520 of them have got the second jab also.

In the 18-44 age group, 86,62,002 people have so far got the first dose and 1,45,402 of them also received the second jab.

Besides, in the 45 years and above category, 82,05,234 people have received the first dose and 15,71,142 of them have taken the second dose also, the bulletin said.

Thus, 2,02,83,723 people have so far administered vaccine doses in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, MP's vaccination programme director Dr Santosh Shukla said there will no inoculation sessions in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, only 'Covishield' vaccine doses will be administered in the state, he said.

