Gujarat has controlled second wave of COVID-19 pandemic: CM

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has come under control in Gujarat though the threat of coronavirus remains, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday, a day after the state reported less than 100 fresh cases in a day after a gap of 14 months.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:22 IST
The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has come under control in Gujarat though the threat of coronavirus remains, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Tuesday, a day after the state reported less than 100 fresh cases in a day after a gap of 14 months. In a virtual address, the CM said the fight against the pandemic is still on as coronavirus is still around.

Gujarat on Monday reported 96 new infections which took the cumulative caseload to 8,23,340, as per the state health department. The state had reported 78 COVID-19 cases on April 14 last year and 127 cases a day later.

On April 30 this year, when the second wave was at its peak, Gujarat recorded the highest 14,605 cases in a single day.

''The second wave of coronavirus is almost under control now. As against over 14,000 daily cases getting registered during its peak, less than 100 cases emerged yesterday. However, the virus is still not eradicated and our fight against COVID-19 is still on,'' Rupani said while addressing the function to distribute uniforms to the students of Anganwadis. As per a release issued by the state government, Gujarat has become the first and only state in the country to provide uniforms to the Anganwadi students.

Under this initiative, 14 lakh children enrolled in 53,029 Anganwadis or child care centres across Gujarat will be given free uniforms.

The state government would spend Rs 36.28 crore on this scheme which is aimed at motivating these children, the chief minister said.

