Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals to carry out COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 14:51 IST
Apollo Hospitals to carry out COVID-19 vaccination drive on Wednesday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday said it would organise a COVID-19 vaccination drive across the country on June 30.

The vaccination drive would be carried out at over 200 Apollo vaccination centres from 7 AM to 7 PM in 50 cities, the healthcare major said in a statement.

People looking to get vaccinated can book slots using Apollo 24/7 App and select the nearest Apollo vaccination centre, it added.

The healthcare major noted that it has trained over 10,000 staff in safe vaccination protocols to ensure a seamless experience at all the vaccination centres.

''This drive will enable and encourage the maximum number of people to get inoculated. Vaccination is the best defence to reduce the 3rd wave and get back to life as we know it. Apollo will focus on this relentlessly,'' Apollo Hospitals Group Executive Vice Chairperson Shobana Kamineni stated.

The vaccination drive is part of Apollo's commitment to support the government in achieving the target of administering 500 million vaccines by July 2021, the healthcare major noted.

The healthcare major said it has already administered over 21 lakh vaccine doses in the country till date and is the largest private vaccinator.

Apollo has over 12,000 beds across 72 hospitals. It also has over 3,800 pharmacies, over 90 primary care clinics, 650 diagnostic centres, 148 plus telemedicine centres, over 15 medical education centres among other assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021