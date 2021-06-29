A 20 MT cryogenic container for oxygen storage donated to GMC Hospital in Jammu

A private company has donated a 20 MT cryogenic container to the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu for storage and transportation of liquid medical oxygen amid preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19.

Rodic Consultants Private Limited has imported the container from Dubai, the company said in a statement here. Jammu Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg handed over the container to the GMC principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma in the presence of the company.

''I would like to congratulate the entire team of Rodic Consultants for their humanitarian endeavour. This will go a long way in our collective battle against COVID-19," Garg said.

