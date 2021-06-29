India grants emergency approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - govt official
29-06-2021
India's Cipla Ltd has been granted a new drug permission for restricted use of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine in the country, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
