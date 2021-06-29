Left Menu

Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start trial of Merck & Co's COVID-19 drug

On Tuesday, the Indian companies said they will jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the clinical trial in the country, expected to take place between June and September this year in 1,200 patients. They will then independently approach regulatory authorities for approval to manufacture and supply the drug in India.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 16:59 IST
Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start trial of Merck & Co's COVID-19 drug
  • Country:
  • India

Five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said on Tuesday they would jointly conduct a clinical trial of Merck & Co's anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19 in non-hospitalised patients in India. Between March and April, each of these companies, which also include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir.

The partnership gives the companies license to supply molnupiravir to India and more than 100 low- and middle-income countries following approvals or emergency authorization by local regulatory agencies, Merck said in late April. On Tuesday, the Indian companies said they will jointly sponsor, supervise and monitor the clinical trial in the country, expected to take place between June and September this year in 1,200 patients.

They will then independently approach regulatory authorities for approval to manufacture and supply the drug in India. Molnupiravir is an antiviral therapy Merck is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Coronavirus cases in India have declined from a devastating peak in April and May. However, health experts have said that the country should brace for a third wave by October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021