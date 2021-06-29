Left Menu

Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:05 IST
Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is around 90% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, as saying on Tuesday.

The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus.

Logunov said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on information from digital medical records and on vaccination records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - June 28

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021