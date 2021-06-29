Russia's Sputnik V shot around 90% effective against Delta variant - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is around 90% effective against the Delta variant of coronavirus, the RIA news agency cited Denis Logunov, deputy director of the Gamaleya Institute that developed the vaccine, as saying on Tuesday.
The shot was previously found by the researchers to be almost 92% effective against the original strain of coronavirus.
Advertisement
Logunov said the Delta variant efficacy figure was calculated based on information from digital medical records and on vaccination records.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delta
- Sputnik
- Russia
- Gamaleya Institute
- Denis
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delta plus: New Covid variant identified, experts say no cause of concern for now
Delta variant doubles risk of COVID hospitalisation - Scottish study
UK's Johnson set to delay end of COVID curbs as Delta cases rise
COVID Delta variant represents 2-4% of French cases -minister Veran
COVID SCIENCE-Delta variant doubles risk of hospitalization; Novavax vaccine highly effective in large trial