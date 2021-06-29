Ireland to limit indoor bar, restaurant service to vaccinated people
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 17:47 IST
- Country:
- Ireland
Ireland is to restrict indoor dining in bars and restaurants to those who are fully vaccinated or who have previously been infected by COVID-19, Prime Minister Micheal Martin announced on Tuesday.
Martin said indoor dining would not be reopened on Monday as planned but would be delayed until a new system of vaccine certification has been implemented.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ireland
- Martin
- Micheal Martin
Advertisement