Health News Roundup: India's vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations; Russia to miss 60% autumn vaccination target, registers record virus death toll and more

India's vaccine shortage eases as inoculations outpace new registrations

India has administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last two weeks than the number of people who signed up for shots during the period, government data showed on Tuesday, signaling improving supplies after widespread shortages. Indians struggled to book scarce inoculation slots after Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened up vaccinations to all of the country's 930-940 million adults last month without a corresponding rise in output. Many immunization centers ran out of vaccine shots and closed temporarily.

Russia to miss 60% autumn vaccination target, registers record virus death toll

Russia will fail to vaccinate 60% of its population against COVID-19 by the autumn as planned due to sluggish demand for the shots, the Kremlin said on Tuesday after the country recorded its highest number of daily deaths from the virus. Russian authorities have blamed a recent surge in COVID-19 cases on the infectious Delta variant, which they say accounts for around 90% of all new cases, and on the reluctance of many Russians to get vaccinated.

India's Cipla gets approval to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - CNBC-TV18

India's Cipla Ltd has received approval from the country's drugs regulator to import the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna Inc for restricted emergency use, CNBC-TV18 reported on Tuesday, citing sources. Cipla had filed an application with the Drugs Controller General of India on June 28 to import the vaccine, the report said.

Netherlands to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to teenagers

The Netherlands will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all children aged 12 to 17 in an effort to prevent a wave of infections due to new coronavirus mutations in the coming months. The Dutch health council on Tuesday said children as young as 12 should be offered the Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine, the injection which was authorised for use on children from the age of 12 by the European Commission in May.

Greece to allow vaccinated people in restaurants without masks

Greece will allow people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus inside restaurants without masks, the government said on Tuesday, as part of measures to boost inoculation rates.

The country has been easing restrictions as COVID-19 infections fall, but concerns are rising over the more contagious Delta variant. Face masks have been mandatory in all indoor public spaces.

Walmart launches low-priced private label analog insulin

Walmart said on Tuesday that it will start selling private-label analog insulin this week at a deep discount to branded insulin vials and pens, as it seeks to drive growth at its healthcare business. The product, ReliOn NovoLog, is a rapid-acting analog insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults and children with diabetes. It will require a prescription from a physician. More than two decades ago, Walmart launched a human insulin private label brand called ReliOn that costs $24.99 a vial.

New York takes Teva, McKesson, others to trial over opioids

New York will take Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and other companies, including the nation's largest drug distributors, to trial on Tuesday, seeking to hold them liable for fueling an opioid crisis that has caused nearly half a million U.S. deaths over a decade. The trial in Central Islip, New York, will mark the first time claims over the national opioid abuse and overdose epidemic go before a jury.

African Union wants Covishield approved for EU COVID-19 certificate

The African Union has criticised an EU decision not to include Covishield, a version of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine used by the global COVAX facility, on a list of approved vaccines for a digital certificate meant to ease travel in the bloc. Covishield is produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and has been distributed to African nations as part of the COVAX initiative to give poor and developing countries access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Oxygen prices leap in Indonesia's capital as COVID-19 cases surge

Oxygen prices in Indonesia's capital had more than doubled and some suppliers reported shortages on Tuesday after a surge in COVID-19 cases that prompted the Red Cross to warn of a coronavirus "catastrophe" in Southeast Asia's biggest country. Indonesia has announced record daily COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month.

Five Indian drugmakers to jointly start trial of Merck & Co's COVID-19 drug

Five Indian generic drugmakers, including Cipla and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said on Tuesday they would jointly conduct a clinical trial of Merck & Co's anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19 in non-hospitalised patients in India. Between March and April, each of these companies, which also include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and privately held Emcure Pharmaceuticals, partnered with Merck to expand production of the drug, molnupiravir.

