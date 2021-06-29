Left Menu

65-year-old man administered two COVID vaccine doses same day in Kerala health centre

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:53 IST
A 65-year-old man was inadvertently administered two doses of Covishield vaccine the same day here, after which the family alleged negligence on the part of the health authorities, sources said on Tuesday.

The incident happened at a primary health centre at Karuvatta near here.

Health workers said there were two counters for vaccination at the centre and a local resident, Bhaskaran, first took a jab and went to the secondcounter and received another one.

''He is under observation.Currently, his health condition is stable and safe,'' a senior medical oficial of the district told PTI.

The official said 170 doses of vaccine wereadministered on Monday at that centre.

Bhaskaran's family claimed thatthe health workers did not stop him from taking the secondjab.

He took the vaccine from the first counter and when he reached the second one he was administered it again, his wife, Ponnamma said.

''He thought two doses of vaccines need to be taken together.The health officials also didn't ask.I came to know about it when he asked me to take the second dose,'' she added.

Later he was admitted to the Haripad Taluk hospital wherehe is under observation.PTI RRT BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

