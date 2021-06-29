Navin's holds vaccination drive for employees

Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI): Real estate developer Navin's has conducted vaccination drive for its employees and to their family members, in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

''We have initiated an extended vaccination drive for our employees and their families in order to provide seamless and safe inoculation.We have carried out all possible preventive measures to ensure the safety of our employees'', company director Navin Kumar said in a press release.

