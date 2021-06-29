Left Menu

Navin's holds vaccination drive for employees

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 18:58 IST
Chennai, Jun 29 (PTI): Real estate developer Navin's has conducted vaccination drive for its employees and to their family members, in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Tuesday.

''We have initiated an extended vaccination drive for our employees and their families in order to provide seamless and safe inoculation.We have carried out all possible preventive measures to ensure the safety of our employees'', company director Navin Kumar said in a press release.

PTI VIJ BALA BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

