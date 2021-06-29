Medical oxygen plant inaugurated in Lakshadweep's Minicoy island

A medical oxygen plant has been inaugurated in Minicoy island in Lakshadweep to address the day to day medical oxygen needs of the hospital there, the island administration said here on Tuesday.

A Skid mounted PSA Medical Oxygen Generator Plant which has the capacity of 170 Lpm is made functional at Minicoy on Monday, it said in a statement.

''The Oxygen Generation Plant has a flow rate of 10nm3/hr, with a purity of oxygen at 95% 1%, capable of providing oxygen to 50 beds,'' it said.

The Oxygen Generation Plant has been donated by Luthra Group, one of the leading and well-equipped processing houses of Surat, Gujarat.

''Such a system will ensure that the residents of the Island do not suffer due to dearth of oxygen in the future,'' it said.

The administration said ''under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and efforts of Administrator of Lakshadweep Praful Patel,'' the Union Territory has been allotted two Medical Oxygen Generation Plants under PMCARES which will be installed in the Islands of Kavaratti and Agatti shortly.

It said in COVID-19 pandemic times, uninterrupted oxygen supply by transportation of oxygen cylinders in Lakshadweep was a major area of concern of the UT administration.

The administration noted that in Lakshadweep, oxygen has been provided to the patients through concentrators and cylinders for which we were compelled to send cylinders to Kochi by ships for refueling and dependence on the mainland is indispensable.

''Healthcare assistance in Lakshadweep is very important as these islands in emergency have to be dependent on the existing Healthcare facilities on the island, and therefore the UT Administration's primary focus is to provide better healthcare facilities to the residents of Lakshadweep'', the statement added.PTI TGB SS PTI PTI

