Sikkim reports 142 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Sikkim reported 142 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 20,324, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state reported the death of one more person due to the viral infection taking the toll to 305.

East Sikkim registered 85 new cases followed by West Sikkim (31), South Sikkim (19), and North Sikkim (seven).

Sikkim now has 2,065 active COVID-19 cases, while 252 coronavirus-affected people have migrated to other states, and 17, 702 patients have recovered from the disease.

Sikkim tested 615 samples in the past 24 hours taking the total number of samples tested thus far to 1,62,824.

The COVID-19 positivity rate of the state is now 23 per cent, while the recovery rate has increased to 87.9 per cent.

