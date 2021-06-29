101 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Delhi

Delhi recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, according to data shared by the health department here.

The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the data showed.

The latest fatalities pushed the death toll in the national capital to 24,971.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)