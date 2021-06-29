Left Menu

China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

The vaccine, branded Convidecia and developed by CanSino together with a research institute linked to the Chinese military, was priced at $17 per dose, the document said. Anvisa said in a statement that its board voted unanimously late on Monday to cancel the emergency use request after receiving notice from CanSino via email that Belcher was no longer its authorized representative in Brazil.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:41 IST
China's CanSino cuts ties with Brazil firm, halting vaccine licensing

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has canceled a request for emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics Inc after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative. The move follows a wave of scrutiny in Brazil of vaccine contracts negotiated by intermediaries, a common local practice.

Federal prosecutors and Senate investigators are probing a deal for an Indian vaccine, with one senator accusing President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday of turning a blind eye to alleged irregularities. The president and companies involved in those talks have denied any wrongdoing. CanSino and its former Brazilian representative, Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda, did not immediately respond to emails requesting comment on the end of their relationship.

Brazil's Health Ministry signed a letter of intent on June 4 with Belcher to buy 60 million doses of CanSino's single-shot vaccine for delivery in the second half of this year, according to a document seen by Reuters. The vaccine, branded Convidecia and developed by CanSino together with a research institute linked to the Chinese military, was priced at $17 per dose, the document said.

Anvisa said in a statement that its board voted unanimously late on Monday to cancel the emergency use request after receiving notice from CanSino via email that Belcher was no longer its authorized representative in Brazil. CanSino has asked to replace its representative in Brazil and that representative would have to apply again for emergency use authorization, Anvisa added. ($1 = 4.9434 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
2
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021