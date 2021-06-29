Left Menu

COVID-19: J&K records 308 fresh cases, six more deaths

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With 308 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,15,298 on Tuesday, while six more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 4,316 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 99 were from the Jammu division and 209 from the Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 84 fresh cases, followed by 29 in Baramulla district.

The number of active coronavirus cases has dropped to 4,805 in the Union Territory, while 3,06,177 patients have recovered from the infection so far, they said.

The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 4,316 in Jammu and Kashmir with six patients succumbing to it in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there are 29 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

