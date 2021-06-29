Left Menu

Delhi requests centre to replenish vaccine stock to continue high rate of vaccination

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 19:54 IST
To ensure that the ''high-speed vaccination'' process continues, the Delhi government on Tuesday requested the centre to replenish the Covid vaccine stock in the national capital before the current stock runs out.

As on Tuesday morning, Delhi had a stock of 5.25 lakh vaccines including 3.75 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.5 lakh doses of Covaxin.

“This stock will last for two days in Delhi because vaccination is now happening at a very high speed,'' AAP MLA Atishi said.

''We request the central government to provide more vaccines to Delhi before the existing stock for two days gets over so that the ongoing high speed vaccination in Delhi does not stop,” she added.

Issuing the daily vaccination bulletin, the MLA from Kalkaji said a total of 75, 43,765 doses of vaccines have been administered in Delhi, out of which, around 17 lakh people have got both doses.

“Recently, since the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine was increased, the number of people getting their second dose had reduced. But now, for many of those people, it’s time to get their second dose, so they are now stepping out and getting vaccinated,'' she said.

“Delhi’s per day vaccination capacity is 2.15 lakh, and we hope that this is going to increase with time,” she added.

Atishi said the youth in Delhi have contributed towards the increase in the vaccination rate.

Of the over two lakh people who got vaccinated on Monday, around 1.5 lakh were in the 18-44 years category, and over 35,000 doses have been administered to those above 45 years, who got their second doses.

