101 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths in Delhi

Delhi recorded 101 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths on Tuesday, according to a health department bulletin.

The positivity rate increased slightly to 0.15 per cent from 0.10 per cent on Monday, the bulletin stated.

Advertisement

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload has increased to 14,34,094. The death toll stands at 24,971, it said.

On Monday, the city had recorded 59 cases, the lowest single-day rise this year, and two deaths.

On Sunday, Delhi had reported 89 cases and four deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.12 per cent.

The infection rate, which had risen to 36 per cent in the last week of April, has fallen below 0.20 per cent now.

Delhi is reeling from a brutal second wave of the pandemic that swept the country, claiming a large number of lives.

Daily cases and deaths in the city began spiralling upwards from April 19 onwards. According to official data, over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths were recorded on April 20 and 448 deaths on May 3.

Tuesday's bulletin said a total of 66,397 tests, including 42,973 RT-PCR tests, were conducted in Delhi the previous day.

The number of active cases decreased to 1,531 from 1,553 on Monday. Over 14 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19, it said.

The number of patients under home isolation dropped to 456 from 467 on Monday while the number of containment zones fell to 1,643 from 1,828 the previous day, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)