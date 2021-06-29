UK records 20,479 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:36 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported on Tuesday 20,479 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official government data showed.
That compared to 22,868 cases and 3 deaths reported a day earlier.
Advertisement
Also Read: Airlines plead with Britain to ease travel restrictions
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement