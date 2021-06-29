Left Menu

Vedanta sets up its 2nd COVID-19 facility in Odisha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:37 IST
Vedanta on Tuesday said it has set up its second COVID-19 care facility in Odisha.

With the new COVID-19 facility at the Deogarh district of Odisha and a similar one at Kalahandi district, Vedanta has added 300 critical care beds to bolster the state's medical infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik opened the hospital to public in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, and Vedanta CEO (Aluminium Business) Rahul Sharma.

Set up under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, both hospitals have been funded by Vedanta Aluminium and will be managed by the Odisha government.

''The COVID-19 hospital at Deogarh is Vedanta Aluminium's second such facility developed in partnership with the Government of Odisha.

''Vedanta Aluminium will continue to extend its support and resources to aid the state government and district administrations through this critical situation,'' Sharma said.

