Italy reports 42 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 679 new cases

Italy reported 42 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 679 from 389. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 270 from a previous 289. Some 190,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 75,861, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 29-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 20:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 42 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 679 from 389. Italy has registered 127,542 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.26 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 1,676 on Tuesday, down from 1,723 a day earlier. There were 9 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 5 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 270 from a previous 289.

Some 190,635 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 75,861, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

