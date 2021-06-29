Over 33 Cr Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed the landmark of 33 crore, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 33,25,81,423 vaccine doses have been administered in the country, including over 33.79 lakh (33,79,525) on Tuesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The ministry said 19,42,308 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose while 78,039 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Cumulatively, 8,99,01,981 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 20,81,948 have been given the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group.

Also, eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each, the ministry said.

