White House says 2.5 million doses of Moderna will begin to ship to Bangladesh Tuesday

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The White House said that 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine will begin to ship to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One as President Joe Biden flew to Wisconsin that announcements of other vaccine shipments are forthcoming.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

