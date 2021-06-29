Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson exploring ways to accelerate delivery of its COVID vaccine in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it is in talks with the Indian government to explore ways to accelerate delivery of its single dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The company also said as per a recent announcement by the Indian drug regulator, there is no longer a need to conduct bridging clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccines in India.

''We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver the Johnson & Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India,'' Johnson & Johnson India spokesperson said in a statement.

As per the recent announcement by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of COVID-19 vaccines in India, the statement added.

On June 2, DCGI had waived the requirement of testing every batch of foreign-made COVID-19 vaccines by the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli and post-approval bridging trials for such firms if the vaccine batch/lot has been certified and released by National Control Laboratory of the country of origin.

DCGI on Tuesday granted permission to Mumbai-based pharma major Cipla to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted use in the country.

Moderna's vaccine will be the fourth COVID-19 jab available in India after Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V.

