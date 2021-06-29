Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:17 IST
MP: Indore town deploys drum-beating plan to boost vaccination
Authorities in Manpur town in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district have deployed a drum-beating initiative outside the homes of those who are yet to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in the process piquing their curiosity and counseling them to get inoculated.

Manpur has 5,500 people eligible for COVID-9 vaccination and 4,500 of them have already got their doses, an official said on Tuesday.

''We are beating drums outside the homes of those who have not been vaccinated as yet. Once they come out of the house out of curiosity, we counsel and encourage them to go and get their doses,'' Manpur Naib Tehsildar Vivek Soni told PTI.

Indore, of which Manpur is a part, is MP's worst coronavirus-hit district with a caseload of 1.52 lakh cases, including 1,390 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

