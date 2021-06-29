Left Menu

Pre-submission meet held, Covaxin's "Rolling Data" to start in July: WHO

We stand committed to deliver no matter what, external timelines not in our control, Ella tweeted.Her tweet assumes significance in the wake of the company trying to get EUL from the WHO even as its US partner Ocugen preparing to get US Food and Drug Administrations nod to use the jab in that country.Ella also tweeted a table of states and cities in which Covaxin is currently available.It said the jab is used in 27 cities in 18 states.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 21:59 IST
Pre-submission meet held, Covaxin's "Rolling Data" to start in July: WHO
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Jun 29 9PTI): Taking the approval process ahead, World Health Organisation (WHO) which is currently approached by Bharat Biotech for an Emergency Use Listing of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, has said pre-submission meeting for it was held and the ''Rolling Data will starting in July.'' The information was provided in theWHOwebsite in the Status of COVID-19 vaccines withinWHOEUL-PQ evaluation process document. Emergency Use Listing (EUL) is a procedure to streamline the process by which new or unlicensed products can be used during public health emergencies,WHOguidelines said.

Meanwhile, stating that its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin adheres to international standards, Bharat Biotech's joint managing director Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said external timelinesare in the company's hands.

''Covaxin will cross new frontiers, adhering highest international regulatory guidelines. A new vaccine from (India) is all set to make history once again, with proven data, safety & quality. We stand committed to deliver no matter what, external timelines not in our control,'' Ella tweeted.

Her tweet assumes significance in the wake of the company trying to get EUL from the WHO even as its US partner Ocugen preparing to get US Food and Drug Administrations nod to use the jab in that country.

Ella also tweeted a table of states and cities in which Covaxin is currently available.

It said the jab is used in 27 cities in 18 states.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021