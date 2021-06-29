Left Menu

C'garh sees 383 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 33,547 samples tested

Chhattisgarhs COVID-19 tally touched 9,94,077 on Tuesday after 383 people tested positive for the infection, while one death took the toll to 13,438, a health official said.The number of recoveries reached 9,74,725 as 149 people were discharged from hospitals and 527 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 5,914 active cases, he said.Raipur district reported 19 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,164, including 3,130 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:17 IST
C'garh sees 383 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 33,547 samples tested
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 9,94,077 on Tuesday after 383 people tested positive for the infection, while one death took the toll to 13,438, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,74,725 as 149 people were discharged from hospitals and 527 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 5,914 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported 19 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,164, including 3,130 deaths. Sukma district recorded 54 new cases, Bijapur 34 and Janjgir-Champa 28. With 33,547 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,02,73,767,'' the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,94,077, new cases 383, death toll 13,438, recovered 9,74,725, active cases 5,914, tests today 33,547, total tests 1,02,73,767.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021