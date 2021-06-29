C'garh sees 383 COVID-19 cases, 1 death; 33,547 samples tested

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 9,94,077 on Tuesday after 383 people tested positive for the infection, while one death took the toll to 13,438, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,74,725 as 149 people were discharged from hospitals and 527 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 5,914 active cases, he said.

''Raipur district reported 19 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,164, including 3,130 deaths. Sukma district recorded 54 new cases, Bijapur 34 and Janjgir-Champa 28. With 33,547 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,02,73,767,'' the official informed.

