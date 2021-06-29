Left Menu

One more patient died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 167 fresh cases pushed the states infection count to 2,01,980, an official said on Tuesday. The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,96,837 with 203 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:23 IST
One death, 167 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh
One more patient died from COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday as 167 fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,01,980, an official said on Tuesday. So far, the infection has killed 3,461 people in the state, said the official, adding that a 82-year-old woman died in Una district.

According to the Health Department, the state currently has 1,654 active cases. The overall recoveries so far have reached 1,96,837 with 203 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

