Covid: Rajasthan reports 2 deaths, 121 new cases

Of the fresh cases, the maximum of 37 were reported from Jaipur while 30 surfaced in Jaipur. A total of 9,41,839 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,565, the report said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:30 IST
Rajasthan on Tuesday reported two coronavirus deaths and 121 fresh cases, taking the state’s fatality count to 8,918 and total infections to 9,52,322, an official report said. One death each was reported in Jaipur and Udaipur. Of the fresh cases, the maximum of 37 were reported from Jaipur while 30 surfaced in Jaipur. A total of 9,41,839 people have recovered from the infection and the number of active cases at present is 1,565, the report said.

