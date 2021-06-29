Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:36 IST
COVID-19: UP records 18 fatalities, 174 fresh cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
With 18 fresh COVID-19 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh, the death toll rose to 22,577 while total infection cases in the state climbed to 17,05,951 with as many as 174 new cases.

Of the 18 fatalities, seven were reported from Lucknow and two from Ghazipur, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement on Tuesday. Of the 174 fresh COVID-19 cases, 13 were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri, followed by 12 cases each in Lucknow and Azamgarh, 11 in Varanasi and nine each in Prayagraj, Mainpuri and Ghaziabad.

In the past 24 hours, 254 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,80,428.

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,946, as per the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

