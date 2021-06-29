PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/union territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 61656 60685 808 163 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 1434094 1407592 24971 1531 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 768552 757640 9417 1495 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 201980 196837 3461 1654 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 315298 306177 4316 4805 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 20022 19512 202 308 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 595351 575971 16033 3347 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 952322 941839 8918 1565 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 339933 324766 7095 2245 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 1705951 1680428 22577 2946 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 1885716 1832971 12671 40074 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 2840428 2719479 34929 85997 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 2910507 2797779 13093 99174 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 9742 9349 48 306 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 116985 112892 1748 2345 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 2475190 2403349 32506 39335 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 622593 605455 3651 13487 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 994077 974725 13438 5914 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 10527 10481 4 42 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 166449 161160 3048 2241 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 823433 810147 10056 3230 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 789771 780187 8954 630 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 6051633 5809548 121804 117098 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 7466 7296 128 42 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 35571 32716 168 2687 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 506005 474457 4509 25692 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 721654 710238 9584 1831 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 345430 339314 5111 1005 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 69198 62134 1141 5923 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 49161 44067 831 4263 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 19819 15418 92 4309 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 25111 22534 479 1381 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 906429 870787 3970 31619 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 20324 17702 305 2065 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura* 63868 59706 662 3435 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 1498305 1459510 17679 21116 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 30360551 29414848 398407 535300 ------------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 45798 60,173 807 -16524 *This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Tripura as its health bulletin has not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country at 3,03,16,897 and the death toll at 3,97,637. The ministry said there are 5,52,659 active cases, while 2,93,66,601 people have so far recovered from the infection.

