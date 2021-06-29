Patnaik hints extension of partial lockdown in some districts

Indicating a possible extension of the partial lockdown in some districts in the coastal region of Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday called for stricter enforcement of COVID-19 norms in districts with higher test positivity rate (TPR).

Patnaik said this while reviewing the prevailing pandemic situation in the state.

The partial lockdown is scheduled to end at 5 am on July 1.

''COVID-19 appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced in the districts having TPR above 5 per cent,'' Patnaik said while expressing satisfaction over the declining trend of new infections in most of the districts.

Though there has been a decline in the detection of fresh cases, some places are having TRP above 5 per cent, the chief minister said.

Pointing out that that the states focus should be on increasing the vaccinated population, the chief minister said about 3 lakh people have been inoculated in the state.

He also urged people to continue with the practice of washings hands, wearing masks, using sanitisers, and maintaining social distance even after receiving the jabs.

The districts which have registered more than 5 per cent TPR are Balasore (10.98), Cuttack (10.63), Mayurbhanj (8.68), Khurda (8.26), and Puri (7.93).

Districts such as Ganjam and Jharsuguda have registered TPR less than 1 per cent, Additional Chief Secretary, H&FW, P K Mohapatra said.

The focus is on some coastal and northern districts of the state, Mohapatra said, expressing hope that the coronavirus situation will improve by July 15.

Meanwhile, the state has already started working on setting up liquid medical oxygen plants in all the 30 districts and efforts are on to increase beds and ICUs across the state ahead of the possible third wave of the pandemic.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra said the focus is on Puri, Cuttack, Balasore, and Mayurbhanj districts, located in the coastal and northern regions of the state.

Meanwhile, to ensure quality health services to people in rural areas, the state government has decided to provide free diagnosis facilities at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

About Rs 2,454 crore will be spent in the next five years for creating the required infrastructure, the ACS, H&FW said.

The money will be spent on creating infrastructure and installing equipment for various medical tests so that people do not have to visit urban areas to avail the facilities, he said.

The chief secretary instructed the directorate of the National Health Mission (NHM) to prepare detailed action plans for this purpose.

He asked the officials concerned to make a detailed assessment of the available healthcare infrastructure and prepare a district action plan by the end of July.

