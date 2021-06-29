Left Menu

Jaishankar discusses inclusion of Covishield in EU's Vaccination Passport with top official

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took up the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with a top European Union official and promised to follow up the matter.Only four vaccines -- Comirnaty of PfizerBioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and, Johnson Johnsons Janssen -- have been approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA.

PTI | Matera | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:29 IST
Jaishankar discusses inclusion of Covishield in EU's Vaccination Passport with top official
  • Country:
  • Italy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday took up the issue of inclusion of Covishield in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with a top European Union official and promised to follow up the matter.

Only four vaccines -- Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford and, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen -- have been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Only those inoculated with these vaccines will be given vaccination passports and allowed to travel within the EU during the pandemic.

People vaccinated with Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under the 'Green Pass' scheme as the vaccine is yet to be cleared by the EMA.

Jaishankar, who met Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union here on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting here, said he held a comprehensive review of India's relationship with the EU. ''Discussed vaccine production and access. Took up ‘Covishield’ authorisation for travel to Europe. Will be following up,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The Pune-based SII makes Covishield in India with a licence from AstraZeneca.

The SSI has urged the Indian government to take up inclusion of Covishield in the EU COVID-19 Vaccination Passport with the EU and other countries, saying if not done it will affect students and business travellers, and disrupt the Indian and global economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021