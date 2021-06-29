Left Menu

Russia sets daily death record, OKs booster shot

Russian health officials have approved booster shots for those vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after their first dose. On Tuesday, 20,616 new infections were registered and 652 deaths - the highest daily death toll in the pandemic.Russias health minister Mikhail Murashko told a government meeting Tuesday the ministry has updated its vaccination guidelines.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:33 IST
Russia sets daily death record, OKs booster shot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian health officials have approved booster shots for those vaccinated against COVID-19 six months after their first dose. On Tuesday, 20,616 new infections were registered and 652 deaths - the highest daily death toll in the pandemic.

Russia's health minister Mikhail Murashko told a government meeting Tuesday the ministry has updated its vaccination guidelines. It allows those who contracted the coronavirus to get vaccinated six months after they recovered and those who have been immunised to get booster shots six months after their first vaccination. Russia's state coronavirus task force has been reporting more than 20,000 new infections daily since last Thursday, more than double the average in early June. Russia was among the first globally to announce and deploy a coronavirus vaccine last year but has since inoculated only a fraction of its 146 million people. Murashko says more than 23 million - just over 15% - have received at least one dose.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021