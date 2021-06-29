Left Menu

7 fresh COVID-19 cases in Noida, 9 in Ghaziabad

PTI | Noida/Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded seven new COVID-19 cases while Ghaziabad district added nine more to its infection tally, official data showed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of cases has increased to 63,050 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,533 in Ghaziabad, the state health department data showed.

There are 73 active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 35 in Ghaziabad, it said.

Four more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection in Gautam Buddh Nagar and two in Ghaziabad, taking the total number of recoveries in these districts to 62,511 and 55,037, respectively.

The death toll stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 461 in Ghaziabad, according to the data.

The number of active cases in UP stood at 2,946, overall recoveries at 16,80,428 and the death toll at 22,577 on Tuesday, the data showed.

