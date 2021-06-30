Mexico reports 5,711 new COVID-19 infections, 195 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 5,711 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 195 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,513,164 infections and 232,803 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

