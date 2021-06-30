Left Menu

Mexico reports 5,711 new COVID-19 infections, 195 more deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 30-06-2021 04:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 04:54 IST
Mexico reports 5,711 new COVID-19 infections, 195 more deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's health ministry on Tuesday reported 5,711 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 195 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,513,164 infections and 232,803 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published this year suggested the actual death toll is at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Also Read: Biden names ambassadors to sensitive posts in Israel, Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021