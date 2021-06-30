Thailand reports new daily record of 53 coronavirus deaths

Thailand reported on Wednesday 53 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,023 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 4,786 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 259,301. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Ed Davies)

Advertisement

Also Read: Thailand isolates construction workers to curb virus spread

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)