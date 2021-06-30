Left Menu

Thailand reports new daily record of 53 coronavirus deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 30-06-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 06:38 IST
Thailand reported on Wednesday 53 new deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,023 since the pandemic started last year.

The country's COVID-19 task force also reported 4,786 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of infections to 259,301. (Writing by Kay Johnson Editing by Ed Davies)

