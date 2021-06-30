Australia's New South Wales reports 22 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, reported 22 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant to more than 170.

Eleven cases were in isolation when infectious, while five were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Six cases were infectious in the community.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)