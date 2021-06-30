Left Menu

India reports 45,951 new COVID-19 cases, 817 deaths

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 09:27 IST
India reported on Wednesday 45,951 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 817 overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

