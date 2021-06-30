Left Menu

Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine

Until June 11, one case of capillary leak syndrome following vaccination with AstraZeneca's vaccine has been reported in Canada, Health Canada said. Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency's safety committee said that capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labeling on AstraZeneca's vaccine, known as Vaxzevria.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 09:38 IST
Health Canada recommends people with rare blood condition not get AstraZeneca vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Health Canada said late on Tuesday it has recommended that people with a history of capillary leak syndrome not be inoculated with drugmaker AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

"Health Canada is updating the product monograph - or label - for the AstraZeneca and COVISHIELD COVID-19/ vaccines to add capillary leak syndrome as a potential side effect, with a warning for patients with a history of capillary leak syndrome to not get the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine", it said in a statement. Capillary leak syndrome (CLS) is a very rare, serious condition that causes fluid leakage from small blood vessels (capillaries), resulting in limb swelling, low blood pressure, thickening of the blood and low levels of an important blood protein.

Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada have been monitoring this condition since it was raised as a potential safety concern by the European Medicines Agency in April, the statement added. Until June 11, one case of capillary leak syndrome following vaccination with AstraZeneca's vaccine has been reported in Canada, Health Canada said.

Earlier this month, the European Medicines Agency's safety committee said that capillary leak syndrome must be added as a new side effect to labeling on AstraZeneca's vaccine, known as Vaxzevria. Britain's regulator, the MHRA, has previously said it was considering precautionary advice for people with a history of CLS but does not see a causal link with the vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021