Ananda in the Himalayas Launches Post-COVID Rejuvenation Programme

Carrying forward the tradition of research and innovation in holistic healing, Ananda in the Himalayas (www.anandaspa.com), the worlds' leading wellness retreat has launched a new therapeutic programme to address post-COVID recovery and health issues connected to Long COVID. The post-COVID recovery program will be customized for individual needs and includes • Ayurvedic & holistic therapies • Scientifically curated diet plans to enhance nourishment, boost immunity and energy • Yoga and Pranayama to unlock energy blockages and improve respiratory health • Meditation and emotional healing techniques to address psychological and mental wellbeing The program starts with a comprehensive psychosomatic assessment by Ayurvedic physicians, leading to identification and management of specific symptoms or multisystem dysfunction. The wellbeing team at Ananda comprising Ayurvedic Doctors, Nutritionists, Yogis, and Integrative healers have curated a multimodal treatment protocol. Dr. Naresh Perumbuduri, Senior Ayurvedic Physician, Ananda in the Himalayas, says, "As per Ayurveda, the extension of the disease with KsheenaVyadhikshamatva (Low Immunity) leads to Dhatu-Kshaya (tissue depletion) &AgnimandyaAvastha (weakened digestive fire). Hence, Dhatuposhana (tissue nourishment) and administration of Rasayana (herbal rejuvenation) are necessary for rejuvenation." Long COVID-19 refers to COVID patients who continue to experience various symptoms and do not fully recover for several weeks or months. Symptoms range from weakness (Fatigue, Headache, Fever, and Giddiness), systemic issues (Respiratory, Gastro-intestinal, Musculoskeletal, Circulatory, Reproductive), immunity (Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, Secondary infections), and mental health issues (Memory and focus issues, Anxiety, Irritability, Brain Fog, Depression) 20% of people infected with COVID, displayed recurring symptoms five weeks after initial infection and 14% displayed symptoms 12 weeks post-infection. A survey by Office for National Statistics UK, 2021 The recommended duration of the program for optimal rejuvenation is 21 nights. Programs can be customized for a minimum duration of 10 nights. About Ananda in the Himalayas Ananda in the Himalayas (www.anandaspa.com ) is a multi-award-winning luxury destination spa in the Himalayan foothills, surrounded by the majestic Himalayan Mountains. Overlooking the spiritual town of Rishikesh and the Ganges river valley in Northern India, Ananda is a retreat dedicated to restoring balance and harmonizing energy through a holistic approach to wellbeing. It integrates traditional Indian wellness practices of Ayurveda, Yoga and Vedanta with the best of international wellness experiences and healthy organic cuisine to bring about the union of mind, body and soul. Ananda in the Himalayas is built on the 100-acre palace estate of the Maharaja of Tehri-Garhwal, overlooking Rishikesh. The resort features an expansive 25000 sq. ft. World-class spa with expert therapists and consultants, deluxe rooms and suites, villas with private swimming pools, and breathtaking views of the Ganges River and Himalayan foothills. Ananda's signature wellness programs such as Ayurvedic Rejuvenation, Detox, Yogic Detox, Dhyana Meditation, Weight Management, and Stress Management are world-renowned. Image: Post-COVID rejuvenation Programme at Ananda

